Nathaniel Hackett's offense in New York continues to get worse
Somehow, Nathaniel Hackett is doing worse on offense this year as he did last year with the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos made a huge mistake by hiring Nathaniel Hackett last year, and somehow, his offense in 2023 is worse than it was in 2022 with the Broncos. People came after Sean Payton for his comments about the New York Jets in the well-known USA Today interview. Many people across the NFL said that Payton broke some sort of coach "code" or whatever.
Frankly, he was right when he said it and continues to look right now. The New York Jets have now lost three games in a row. In those three games, the Jets have averaged... eight points per game. Yes, eight points. That's barely a touchdown per game. Honestly, with each passing week, the Jets get more dysfunctional, and it gets juicier and juicier if you're a Broncos fan.
In the latest meltdown by the Jets offense, the team took a brutal 26-point loss to the Buffalo Bills. QB Zach Wilson got benched in the third quarter for some guy named Tim Boyle. Last year, people started to make a joke of Nathaniel Hackett and his offenses not being able to eclipse that 16-point mark.
And now that the team moved on from that era, the 16-point joke is fun to rehash. Well, what might be even funnier now is that Hackett's offense in New York is averaging, *checks notes*, 15 points per game.
This is hilarious to me. Hackett was very clearly hired by the New York Jets to lure Aaron Rodgers over, and it worked. However, just a handful of plays into the season, Rodgers popped his Achilles. Much of the responsibility on offense then shifted away from Rodgers and onto Hackett. Now to be fair, Zach Wilson might be one of the worst starting quarterbacks this century.
Regardless of that, Nathaniel Hackett continuing to scheme up these horrid offenses makes things even better in Broncos Country. Ever since the Jets beat the Broncos, New York has lost three of their last five. And since the Broncos took that bad loss, they've gone 4-1 over their last five. Denver now sits at 5-5 and hold a one-game lead over the Jets in the AFC playoff race.