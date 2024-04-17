Most accurate mock drafter has Denver Broncos selecting QB at 12
Are the Broncos taking a quarterback in this year's Draft?
We all love to read/see the mock drafts from analysts from big networks like NFL.com, ESPN, CBS, and Sports Illustrated among others. Still, according to the Huddle Report, the most accurate mock drafter from the past five years is Brendan Donahue from Sharp Football Analysis.
Donahue, who has been the most accurate mock drafter in the past five years, has Oregon quarterback Bo Nix going to the Denver Broncos as the 12th overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.
The Denver Broncos moved on from Russell Wilson and their quarterback room, as of today, only has Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. With no free agent or trade addition, it seems Denver is focused on getting their next guy in the Draft.
It doesn't matter if it is with the 12th pick, a trade-up, or a trade-down -- Denver must select a quarterback in the draft.
As the Draft gets closer, it does not look like the Broncos will trade up for one of the top-tier guys, so if they go quarterback it could be between Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. Anything can happen in the Draft though.
With the above being said, let's take a look at the most accurate mock drafter, Brendan Donahue's last mock ...
Denver Broncos - 12th overall pick - Bo Nix, QB Oregon:
Not only does Nix have higher odds of being selected by the Denver Broncos, but the fit is great. Sean Payton loves pocket passers, something that Russell Wilson barely had. Donahue mentions the following regarding Bo Nix to Denver ...
""Denver is in a tricky spot here since they don’t have a second-round pick this year and currently have Jarrett Stidham as their potential starting quarterback. Ideally, they’d like to trade down so they can pick up some more draft capital and still land Bo Nix, but they may have a tough time finding a trade partner and be forced to stick and pick.""- Brendan Donahue
Among the quarterbacks from the 2024 draft class, Nix has the most experience specifically with games played. He has 61 career games.
Is Bo Nix the next guy for Denver?