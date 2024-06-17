More Aaron Rodgers drama should make Broncos happy they never pulled trade off
The Denver Broncos apparently once had an interest in trading for former Packers QB, Aaron Rodgers, but the team should feel extremely happy that trade never happened. Woof.
After the 2021 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos seemed to be in the driver's seat to acquire Aaron Rodgers, who was then on the Green Bay Packers. Wherever you looked back then, there was a report or rumor that the team was nearly there in pulling the trade off. After the 2021 NFL Season, the Broncos fired former head coach Vic Fangio and hired Nathaniel Hackett, who was Rodgers's OC in Green Bay and also a close friend.
The team shifted to Russell Wilson, endured two years of that era, cut ties with the QB, and now have a much more stable head coach/quarterback duo with Sean Payton and Bo Nix. Well, had the Broncos pulled off a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they'd likely be an extremely dysfunctional franchise. The veteran QB is missing most of the New York Jets minicamp, and his absence is apparently something quite ridiculous:
"'The best I can answer this right now that I feel solid about is that he is somewhere that they could not excuse and maintain credibility with the rest of the locker room, but would be expected, would not be an out-of-left-field thing for him,' Breer said on 'The Rich Eisen Show'.- Albert Breer - dailymail.co.uk
'So you guys can open your mind, so to speak, as he’s been known to open his mind sometimes, into all the possibilities,' Breer continued. "
So, there you have it. Internally, I bet the Jets coaching staff and front office know where Aaron Rodgers is, and it doesn't seem to be something football-related at all. The Jets are now without their 40-year-old QB1 as he marches to the beat of his own drum. Had the Denver Broncos pulled off a trade for Aaron Rodgers, they'd likely be enduring this nonsense.
George Paton definitely swung and missed when he traded for Russell Wilson, but he dodged a mountain-sized bullet by not trading for Aaron Rodgers.