Denver Broncos could be presented with impossible QB situation next offseason
The Denver Broncos just might have their QB of the future with Bo Nix. However, could their QB situation get quite uncertain next offseason? You have to wonder what the Broncos would do in this situation. The team used the 12th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft on Bo Nix, who played his college football at Auburn and Oregon.
Nix oozes franchise QB potential, but it's never a guarantee. In fact, trying to draft a franchise QB feels like it's all luck. Only time will be able to tell us if Bo Nix is able to be a franchise QB, and the Broncos do seem quite confident that he can be, but what if they find themselves in a difficult scenario next offseason with this position?
Bo Nix's chances to light it up as a rookie might not be high, so his production in year one could be quite modest. Let's pose a scenario where;
Let's say that Bo Nix starts all 17 games for the Denver Broncos, the team goes 7-10, and Nix throwns 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
Let's also say that a QB named Dak Prescott is a free agent in 2024, and has interest in signing with the Denver Broncos. Well, in this case, what do the Denver Broncos do? Here's Sean Payton speaking about Dak Prescott:
"“I think he is [an] exceptional leader. You just watch his presence and when he came into this league. I think he is strong in the pocket and he is a guy who can come out of trouble if you will. He can come off of sacks, out of tackles, extend plays. I think he has a real good presence in the pocket. He can beat you with his arm and he can beat you with his feet. He is a winner and those are the things that you see him doing the last three weeks now. They (Cowboys) kind of have things going.”"- Sean Payton
Would Sean Payton toss the Bo Nix era aside to sign Dak Prescott? Just how good would Nix have to be in year one for Payton to not even consider something like this? Would modest production by Nix in year one be enough for Payton to double-down on the QB?
To me, this feels like an impossible scenario for the Denver Broncos to navigate. Ideally, Nix lights it up in year one and Dak Prescott doesn't even hit the free agency market.