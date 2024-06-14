3 reasons why Bo Nix will be the best rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos took Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he is set to be the best rookie QB in the coming season. When the pick was made, there were mixed reviews, as many people thought that Nix being taken at 12 was a huge reach. Others thought that the fit between Nix and the Broncos was perfect.
Sean Payton and GM George Paton clearly wanted Nix on their team, and they seemed to bait the Minnesota Vikings into thinking they wanted JJ McCarthy. All in all, the Broncos got who they wanted. Well, you'd hope that in due time, Bo Nix is named the starter of the Denver Broncos.
If so, Nix is set to be the best rookie QB of the entire class in the 2024 NFL Season.
3 reasons why Bo Nix will be the best rookie QB in the 2024 NFL Season
Best coaching of any rookie QB
This is obvious to me. Bo Nix comes into the NFL getting to operate an offense constructed by a first-ballot Hall of Fame offensive mind in Sean Payton, who has won over 60% of his games in the NFL, and who also has a Super Bowl championship. Let's not overthink this; Payton wasn't "made" by Drew Brees, and Drew Brees wasn't made by Sean Payton. Both Brees and Payton were excellent in their own positions.
And Payton did showcase just how well he can coach up a QB in 2023, turning Russell Wilson from an unplayable disaster to a QB that was slightly less terrible. Payton got to pick his QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, so naturally, he'll be a good fit in the offense. With how long Payton has coached in the NFL, there really isn't anything he hasn't seen from opposing defenses.
And when you look at the other coaching situations with the other rookie QBs, they're largely average at best.