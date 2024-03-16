Maybe the Denver Broncos wanted to stick with Jarrett Stidham this entire time
What if we were overthinking it this entire time?
When the Denver Broncos cut Russell Wilson, many thought then that the team would look to add a veteran QB via signing or trade, but maybe Jarrett Stidham has been the plan this entire time. I understand why some within Broncos Country expected the team to add a QB in free agency.
However, even if that would have happened, it's not like Denver would have slotted them as the QB1 for the 2024 NFL Season, right? What if, this entire time, it was all smoke? What if the team had no plans from the beginning of trying to add a quarterback in free agency. It's not like they were required to or anything.
Sure, Russell Wilson being cut means the Broncos have one less QB on the roster, but all signs have pointed for a while to the 2024 NFL Draft being where the Broncos find another quarterback. And to me, that was the case the second Russell Wilson got benched late in the 2023 NFL Season. When that happened, I think we all expected the team to part with him in the offseason, and they did just that.
And it's not like it's a secret that the Broncos could be targeting a QB. There's rumors everywhere that Michigan's JJ McCarthy has caught the eye of Sean Payton, and I think Payton himself knows the importance of a franchise QB.
Jarrett Stidham is somewhere between the 35-45th best quarterback in football. And so is Sam Darnold, and Mac Jones, and Jimmy Garoppolo, and Ryan Tannehill, and Justin Fields, and literally any other veteran QB that some thought the Broncos should have signed/acquired. So I ask, what if Stidham was seen as the bridge guy this entire time?
It's not like the Broncos have the worst backup QB in the NFL; Stidham is fine; he's an average backup and has a skillset that fits this offense, so I am not sure why there has been so much uproar about the Denver Broncos acquiring a different veteran quarterback this offseason.