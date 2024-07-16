Massive news regarding star wide receiver could be perfect for the Broncos
Incredibly massive news broke on Tuesday about a star wide receiver in the NFC, and this could be a perfect chance for the Denver Broncos. Honestly, the Broncos potentially making a move here could tell us just how confident they are in their chances in 2024 with Bo Nix.
Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers has requested a trade after the two sides tried and failed to reach a contract extension. With how many other contracts the 49ers have looming, the big contracts on the roster already, and the fact that they took a first-round WR in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Niners seem to have already indicated that Aiyuk could not be in the picture for them going forward.
And with the Denver Broncos not only being in a difference conference, but also having done business with the 49ers, a trade here could make a ton of sense.
The 26 year old WR was the 49ers first-round pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he's got two-straight seasons of 1,000 yards. The second-team All-Pro in 2023 caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.
This came after a strong 2022 season where he caught 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight scores. Through four seasons in the NFL, Aiyuk is averaging 74 receptions, 1,078 yards and secen touchdowns per 17-game season.
He's a bona-fide WR1 in the NFL and someone who is easily a 1,000-yard player. Brandon Aiyuk is clearly right in the middle of his prime, and the Denver Broncos should make a move here, as they do not have a true WR1 at the moment.
The Denver Broncos also have the personnel and ammunition to make a move, actually. The team could offer, let's say, Courtland Sutton and a future 2025 NFL Draft pick for Aiyuk. Frankly, Sutton may be the only WR on the roster that the 49ers would have legitimate interest in, and if both Aiyuk and Sutton receive extensions this offseason, I would venture to guess that Sutton's would be about half of Aiyuk's, so 49ers General Manager John Lynch might be way more interested in something like that.
I truly do not want to hear about how "the Broncos don't have the money to pay Aiyuk..!" or anything of the like. It's not our money, and the team currently still has several ways to create more cap space if needed. And just because some of their recent trades have not worked out, does not mean they should stop trying.
A deal for Brandon Aiyuk makes a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos, as it gives the team a true WR1 and nearly completes the offense.