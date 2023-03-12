Mapping out an ideal free-agent haul for Broncos
Attacking the offensive line
Sign Ethan Pocic, Center
The main focus of this free-agent period for the Broncos should be on the offensive line, which is no secret. The team needs to make a lot of decisions within that group.
Signing a center needs to be one of the top priorities.
If Cushenberry is traded (and even if he is not, truthfully), the team needs a player who can come in and play the center position for the next several years.
Pocic has made 53 starts in his career and after one season with the Cleveland Browns, is ready to test the market again. Prior to his days there, he played for the Seattle Seahawks, with Russell Wilson.
The connection to Wilson is certainly a factor as it would give the quarterback a player he is comfortable with having played with him before.
He has had some injury issues in the past but he would be a big upgrade at the position and he would be more affordable than guys like Connor McGovern and the recently-released Ben Jones.
Backup option: Sign Garrett Bradbury