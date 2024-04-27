Let's have perspective on what Sean Payton covets in a quarterback
Sean Payton doesn't need the best, most athletic and exciting QB prospect to run his offenses.
The selection of Bo Nix by the Denver Broncos seems to be a divided one at this point in time, but let's have some perspective on what Payton needs from his franchise QBs. Yes, there's quite a bit out there about how Sean Payton had a ton of interest in Patrick Mahomes back in the 2017 NFL Draft.
In fact, they wanted to draft him at pick 11, but got jumped by the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes coming out of college was quite the prospect. He possessed an insanely-talented arm and was one of those "raw" prospects. He was a very good athlete, could make plays on the run, but was too reckless at times.
Frankly, that doesn't sound like a Sean Payton QB. However, Payton seemed to be right on his evaluation of Mahomes, as Broncos fans have known for a while now. Anyway, the Broncos took Bo Nix with their 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was already the sixth QB off the board and many people have begun bashing the team for this selection.
However, they don't seem to have much reasoning behind it. What Bo Nix does well is precisely what Sean Payton asks of his QBs. Nix takes care of the football; he's got very quick processing ability, can play in rhythm, and works the middle of the field. He completed nearly 80% of his passes at Oregon during the 2023 season.
Nix fits right in with what Sean Payton likes, Nix was apparently the Broncos third-ranked QB on their own boards behind Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. In my opinion, Payton isn't necessarily looking for the highlight-reel prospect at quarterback. He doesn't need his franchise passer to make these insane plays off-schedule and show off the mobility.
Payton had historic, Hall of Fame success with Drew Brees, the best pocket passer who's ever lived. And it's not a mystery that Payton covets the prototypical pocket passer. That's what Bo Nix is, but as an add bonus, Nix is actually quite the scrambler and can throw well on the run.
Bo Nix doesn't have the insane size profile that Josh Allen or Justin Herbert do. He doesn't have the other-worldly arm talent that Patrick Mahomes does, and he's not making running-back plays with his legs like Lamar Jackson. Yes, all of those qualities are great to have, but for the Denver Broncos, it's not a necessity.
So, I ask all of you to have some perspective here on Bo Nix. Sure, Denver would have loved to have drafted Caleb Williams, who compares similarly to Patrick Mahomes, but yeah, Williams was never the slightest of possibilities.
Don't be surprised if Bo Nix has instant success in the NFL.