Latest accomplishment for Bo Nix should not come as a surprise to Broncos fans
The Denver Broncos announced their captains for the 2024 NFL Season, and the players chosen are voted on by the players themselves. It's been a busy Wednesday for the Denver Broncos. The first piece of news to break was the team extending stud CB Patrick Surtain II. The deal is for four years and $96 million, and he is now the highest-paid DB in NFL history.
The second piece of news may be even bigger:
The Broncos unveiled their captains for the 2024 NFL Season, who include Courtland Sutton, Quinn Meinerz, Patrick Surtain II, Alex Singleton, Wil Lutz, and rookie QB Bo Nix. Folks, this isn't just some sham, as Nix was voted a captain by his teammates.
This is major, major stuff for Nix and the Denver Broncos. Not only did the rookie QB convincingly win the starting job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, but is now also a team captain in year one. You'll see player after player be very complimentary of Nix in his rookie season, and former players turned analysts have also praised Nix for his stellar preseason performance.
Now yes, Nix still has to prove to the rest of the NFL that he can indeed be a franchise quarterback, but he's acing the test so far, and just imagine how dire the situation would have been if Nix would have lost the starting job and not been named a captain.
One thing I am noticing here is that Nix playing well in the preseason got some people saying things like "Oh, it's only preseason, who cares!" But if Nix was not playing well, you'd also get those same people saying "See, I told you he sucks!" What Bo Nix has done thus far has been silenceing all the doubters.
He faces a very tough early-season test against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, and acing that test would probably have us Broncos fans freaking out a bit. Bo Nix being named a captain of the Denver Broncos for the 2024 NFL Season is a huge accomplishment and another reason why the Broncos got it right in drafting him.