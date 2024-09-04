3 moves Denver Broncos must make after extending CB Patrick Surtain II
The Denver Broncos have made Patrick Surtain II the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. They must pivot to these three moves now.
The neat thing here is that Patrick Surtain II is still just 24 years old entering his fourth season in the NFL, and the Broncos picking up his fifth-year option should keep Surtain under contract through his age-28 season in the NFL.
This was lovely news to wake up to and the right decision. Denver has now locked up two players for the long-term from George Paton's stellar 2021 NFL Draft class. The Broncos should turn to these three moves now after the Surtain extension.
Broncos must extend Garett Bolles on a two-year, $40 million deal
Garett Bolles is now set to play in his age-32 season and may not have a ton of time left with the Denver Broncos. He's in the last year of his deal and could be someone the team lets hit the free agency market next offseason. To me, that would be the wrong decision. Bolles is playing very well into his 30s and has shown zero signs of slowing down.
He's still among the best athletes at tackle in the NFL and has just turned into a reliable player ever since his breakout season in 2020. The Broncos should not get cute here and find a middle ground with Bolles. Offering a two-year extension at $20 million per year gives Bolles one last payday from the team that he's earned and also gives Bo Nix his blindside protector for three more years in total.
Broncos must add a safety to the room
The Denver Broncos no longer have Caden Sterns or Justin Simmons in the safety room heading into the 2024 NFL Season. The starting players at this position include Brandon Jones and PJ Locke III, so it feels like an average unit at this point in time, but I just feel like there needs to be another reliable veteran in this room.
Free agent Jayron Kearse fits that bill and is obviously still on the open market. Denver should look to add one more body to this room to at least raise the floor, as it's not likely that Jones or Locke III will come close to picking up the production that is now gone with the departure of Simmons, who is on the Atlanta Falcons.
Broncos must add a free agent center
Oddly enough, with how deep the free agent center class was, I am still shocked that the Broncos did not do more at this position. The starting job seems to have been won by third-year player Luke Wattenberg, who has one career start heading into the 2024 NFL Season. The team signed Sam Mustipher in free agency, but that addition did not work out.
Former Bronco Connor McGovern is still on the market and most recently played for the New York Jets. McGovern has been an above-average center for years, so I don't see why this move has not been made yet. The team was likely never going to re-sign Lloyd Cushenberry, as he scored a $50 million deal from the Tennessee Titans months ago.
Denver must reinforce the center position soon.