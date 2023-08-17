Kyler Murray to the Denver Broncos? 3 reasons why it makes sense in 2024
The Denver Broncos might be able to find their QB of the future in Kyler Murray
For a few reasons, it might make a ton of sense for the Denver Broncos to make a push for Arizona Cardinals' QB Kyler Murray in the 2024 NFL offseason. On the surface, you're probably already rolling your eyes, but I think a valid argument is present for this potential move. The 2023 Denver Broncos are under a ton of pressure for many reasons, and there isn't another player in the NFL under more pressure this upcoming season than Russell Wilson.
Russell Wilson came over to the Broncos from the Seattle Seahawks last year and was supposed to inject this team with the elite QB play that they have coveted since 2014. Well, depending on who you ask, it was Wilson himself as the primary reason for the Broncos' struggles in 2022. Now in 2023, things seem to be trending upward.
A new coach in Sean Payton and an improved roster have the Broncos positioned better than they have been in recent seasons. However, even though I may think this now, I also think that making a potential trade for Kyler Murray in 2024 could also make a ton of sense, and these three reasons highlight my argument.
Kyler Murray to the Denver Broncos? 3 reasons why it makes sense in 2024
1. Russell Wilson simply put, might not be good anymore
There is always that possibility that Russell Wilson is washed up. Cooked. Way past his prime. I don't think we want to believe it, but with Payton now running the show, 2023 will be a very accurate representation of who Russell Wilson is at this point of his NFL career. While I think he'll bounce back, there's always a chance that the 2022 version is who he is now.
If that's the case, Denver may again stumble on offense, but Sean Payton has never won less than seven games in a season, so they could just barely tread water in 2023 if Payton can conjure up some of his excellent coaching. Well, if Wilson is indeed cooked, the Broncos would have a 35-year-old, washed-up QB on a huge contract in 2024.
There'd be no reason to further roster Russell Wilson at that point, so they'd likely cut ties and swallow the dead money remaining. It would be a tough financial move to make, but Wilson would obviously not have any trade value. The Denver Broncos would have no choice but to cut him. By doing so, they'd again have a need for a franchise QB, and that's where Kyler Murray could come into play.