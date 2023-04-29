K.J. Hamler likely on thin ice following Broncos' first pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Any time an NFL team adds to its roster through the draft, at least one player is put on notice. After all, only so many players can be on a roster and only so many players are needed at each position.
K.J. Hamler may no longer be needed.
The Broncos drafted Hamler in the second round of the 2020 draft and though most of it can be blamed directly on injuries, he has been an absolute disappointment for the team.
The Broncos have not wasted any time adding wide receivers to the roster this offseason, bringing in former New Orleans Saints Marquez Callaway and Lil'Jordan Humphrey. In the third round of the draft, the team added Marvin Mims out of Oklahoma.
All of this spells trouble for Hamler, but the selection of Mims particularly does. The Broncos traded up to get Mims, meaning they have a lot of plans for him. Hamler, who can't stay on the field, has just 42 receptions for his entire career thus far.
The Broncos could consider the idea of shopping Hamler around in a trade, though he likely wouldn't net much in return. If not, he will have a difficult time making the 53-man roster this season.
The Broncos already have Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton and they will get a healthy Tim Patrick back. The addition of Callaway is interesting but he has the familiarity with Payton and that puts him ahead of Hamler on the depth chart. Now the Broncos add Mims, who could easily become the team's No. 3 wide receiver as a rookie, and there is just no room for the injury-prone Hamler.
Mims can line up all over the field and he can even field punts, which he did for the Oklahoma Sooners in college. The team will be excited to get him on the field often.
Hamler's days in Denver could certainly be numbered.