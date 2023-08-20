Key takeaways from Broncos preseason loss to the 49ers
For the second consecutive game, the Broncos lost in the last second of their preseason game ... this time against the San Francisco 49ers
7. Jaleel McLauglin making his way to the 53-man roster
With Tyler Badie missing the game, undrafted rookie running back Jaleel McLaughlin was the RB3 in the game against the 49ers ... and what a game he had.
Once again, the explosive running back has shown that the Broncos should have him on the final 53-man roster. McLaughlin had an all-around perfect game, led the team in rushing yards with 45, had one rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a 44-yard kick return. A complete player that can definitely make a huge positive impact on the Denver Broncos offense.
McLaughlin, a running back that has been compared by Sean Payton with Alvin Kamara, Darren Sproles and Reggie Bush, has shown speed, and versatility, and has made a strong case to make the 53-man roster despite being an undrafted free agent.