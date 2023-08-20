Key takeaways from Broncos preseason loss to the 49ers
For the second consecutive game, the Broncos lost in the last second of their preseason game ... this time against the San Francisco 49ers
5. Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto looked great
Both Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto looked great and dominant against the San Francisco 49ers. Edge rushers were a big question mark for Denver in the offseason, they signed Frank Clark. The 2022 Broncos' top pick in the NFL Draft, Nik Bonitto did not have a good rookie season, but it appears as if he is bouncing back.
Jonathon Cooper, also looked great against San Francisco. He had four tackles and one sack, as it appears like he will be one of the starting edge rushers for the Broncos, especially with Baron Browning out at least for the beginning of the season. Cooper looked very confident and way more explosive than last year. A consistent pressure creator all over the game.
Bonitto was destroying the 49ers' offensive tackles. He was rushing on both sides, was great at run-stopping and looked very explosive. If he continues to play like this, the Broncos will have a way different pass rusher compared to last year.
6. Turnovers
The Denver Broncos had a positive game in terms of turnovers. Against the Cardinals, they had one defensive interception, and Jarrett Stidham threw a pick. Against San Francisco they looked way better in this category.
Regarding the quarterbacks, neither of the three (Wilson, Stidham, DiNucci) had an interception against the 49ers.
Now, regarding the Defense, Essang Bassey once again had an interception and standout defensive lineman Elijah Garcia also had an interception. Additionally, cornerback Fabian Moreau, who was signed a few weeks ago, forced and recovered a fumble in a 49ers' punt return, which ended up in a Broncos touchdown on the very next play.