Key takeaways from Broncos preseason loss to the 49ers
For the second consecutive game, the Broncos lost in the last second of their preseason game ... this time against the San Francisco 49ers
4. Brett Maher bounces back
The preseason opener against the Cardinals was a complete disaster for the Denver Broncos kickers, as they went 1/4 on field goals, and 2/2 on extra points, despite playing in a closed stadium with no wind impact. Elliott Fry made the only Broncos field goal in that game, and it was an impressive 55-yarder. Despite making the only field goal in the game, the Broncos waived Fry, and then rejoined the team but was placed on the Injured Reserve List.
Maher, who did not make a field goal against Arizona (missed from 47, blocked from 52), bounced back against San Francisco. He went two for two in field goals and two for two in extra points.
Maher's field goals against the 49ers were from 48 and 34 yards, respectively.
After the game, Maher spoke about his performance ...
""It was a good, solid day. I wish that we could have come out with a win that that is how it goes sometimes. ... I think there is always an element of getting back in the swing of things. Any time you go out there and go 1 for 1 again, you put yourself in a good spot ...""- Brett Maher
Additionally, head coach Sean Payton said that he was 'pleased' with Maher against the 49ers.
At least, heading into the preseason finale against the Rams at home, the Broncos should be a little bit more relaxed with the kicking situation, as Maher bounced back against the 49ers.