Key takeaways from Broncos preseason loss to the 49ers
For the second consecutive game, the Broncos lost in the last second of their preseason game ... this time against the San Francisco 49ers
3. Offensive line looked WAY better:
The Denver Broncos offensive line struggled a lot against Arizona in the preseason opener, allowing two sacks and a lot of pressure, especially on Russell Wilson. Left tackle Garrett Bolles, was probably the one who struggled the most against the Cardinals, but overall OL looked bad.
Against San Francisco, it was way better, as the quarterbacks had enough time to throw the ball. Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham were not sacked. Ben DiNucci was sacked twice. Denver had 122 rushing yards against Arizona, and against San Francisco, they had 165 total rushing yards, which is 43 more yards, and without the offensive line help, those yards would have probably not happened.
Quinn Meinerz, did not allowed any pressure in 13 pass-blocking snaps.
And this game was against a way better defense ... overall an improved offensive line play.