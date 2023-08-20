Key takeaways from Broncos preseason loss to the 49ers
Once again, the Denver Broncos lost in the last second of their preseason game. This time was against the San Francisco 49ers in Levi's Stadium by a score of 20-21. San Francisco had one last possession starting after the two-minute warning, and rookie kicker Jake Moody secured the win for the Niners with a 32-yard walk-off field goal, with no time left on the clock. Drama at the end of the first half could have changed the outcome of the game positively for the Broncos, had Sean Payton very mad after the referee's decision to end the half.
Despite the final score, the Broncos had improvements, winning games is still missing, but luckily it is preseason, so the win-loss record does not matter at all because it does not count until the regular season starts.
Compared to the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals, starters looked more comfortable, especially on offense. Running back Javonte Williams, 2023 top-pick wideout Marvin Mims, All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and free agent signing edge rusher Frank Clark, who did not play last week, all had their preseason debuts against the 49ers.
From the starting offense, right tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee), and from the starting defense, cornerback K'Waun Williams (ankle), safety Justin Simmons (groin) did not play against the 49ers.
Before going into the game recap and takeaways, let's take a look at the stats from the game.