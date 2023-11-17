Kay Adams points out Denver Broncos historic turnaround
The Denver Broncos have been playing great football of late, and Kay Adams is giving them their due credit
The Denver Broncos have been in the spotlight a lot this year, and for a variety of different reasons. Of course, the hiring of Sean Payton early on in 2023 was massive NFL news, because Sean Payton is one of the best coaches in league history.
The Broncos have been in the news for spending big in free agency, making $100 million worth of renovations to the stadium, Payton's comments about Nathaniel Hackett and the 2022 team, and then there are of course the games being played on the field. And of course, media outlets jumped at the chance to criticize the Broncos after a brutal 1-4 start which included some of the worst defensive play we have ever seen in franchise history.
But as much as the Broncos have been in the news for the wrong reasons, it's nice to see some national media members giving them their due credit amidst a major turnaround which has been ongoing since Week 6 of the season, a week in which they actually lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Broncos dropped to 1-5 after losing to Kansas City in Week 6, but the defense only allowed 19 points in the game and seemingly came back to life. The Broncos have since ripped off three straight wins against the Packers, Chiefs, and Bills, and have a chance to get back to .500 on Sunday night against the Vikings with a win.
And Kay Adams, host of the Up And Adams show (formerly of Good Morning Football), has taken notice.
Adams was on the Broncos train before the season even started as she's noted as being a major Sean Payton believer, but she also was singing the Broncos' praises before the team actually beat the Buffalo Bills in Week 10.
What Adams points out in this segment of her show that not many other media members have been talking about (seemingly) is the fact that the Denver Broncos went from having a historically bad defense in the first handful of weeks of the season, including allowing 70 points to the Miami Dolphins, to then having the best defense in the league over the next month.
How in the world does that happen?
As Adams points out, it's more about the culture being instilled by Sean Payton than anything else. It's not just about on-field performance in terms of players who have been good all along just suddenly figuring things out. It's about coaching, it's about staying the course, doing the little things right, and not just putting great sayings on a wall but putting great things into practice on the field.
And that's what the Broncos have done. They have not just said they're going to make corrections, they've actually done it. They haven't just said they've got to be better, they've been better.
That starts with coaching, and Kay Adams recognizes that because she knows Sean Payton extremely well, and she understands the type of program he wanted to build in Denver. Has it taken time? Yes. Too much time? Maybe. But the Broncos are not out of it yet, even though it seemed like they could very well be six weeks into the season.