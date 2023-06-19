Justin Herbert punting to Pat Surtain II? It could happen
The Denver Broncos did some experimenting with Pat Surtain II as an emergency punt returner while Justin Herbert is the emergency punter for the Chargers.
You never know when things might get a little bit weird in the NFL, right? There are crazy roster situations like, I don't know, a practice squad wide receiver coming up to play his first NFL game ever as the primary quarterback. Those types of roster dilemmas are rare these days because the 2020 NFL season was rather unprecedented, but you never know what you're going to see happen within a game.
In last year's NFC Championship, the San Francisco 49ers were forced to have Christian McCaffrey taking snaps because their entire quarterback roster was injured. Because you just never know, we heard reports coming out of Denver Broncos OTAs that superstar cornerback Pat Surtain II was taking reps as a punt returner.
This news was met with plenty of pushback from Broncos Country because nobody wants Surtain out there in harm's way just to return a punt, but there may be a situation in which he could be needed and simultaneously could help the team out. Sean Payton channeled a little bit of Mike Shanahan circa 2004 there, where Shanahan let star cornerback Champ Bailey take some reps on the offensive side of the ball. That happened in an actual game, though. Could we actually see Surtain return punts this coming season?
I don't think it's out of the question at all.
It's also apparently not out of the question that we could see something even crazier within the division. Remember last year when Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicked an extra point?
And don't forget that last season, against the Broncos, the Chargers had an injured kicker out there basically playing with one leg...
Speaking of the Chargers, apparently they already know who their backup punter would be in the event that they would need somebody. Quarterback Justin Herbert can not only launch the ball with his right arm, but apparently he can do it with his leg as well. Herbert is the guy the Chargers would call on in an emergency punt situation where their regular punter is not available.
Let's just say, for the moment, that these two crazy worlds would just so happen to collide in one of the two matchups the Denver Broncos play against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers, for whatever reason, need Justin Herbert to punt. The Broncos, for whatever reason, need to have Pat Surtain II back there to return it (or choose it). We could see Justin Herbert punting the ball to Pat Surtain II.
I guess it's a better alternative for Herbert than throwing the ball to Surtain, something he's already done a couple of times in the NFL.