Jets add former Broncos Super Bowl, Pro Bowl QB to practice squad
The former Denver Broncos QB has stuck around the NFL since 2015, and now he's back with the New York Jets
Former Denver Broncos QB and Super Bowl champion Trevor Siemian is still in the NFL, and now he's signing with the New York Jets for a second stint. T-Money Sizzle is back! On Tuesday, Siemian signed with the Jets' practice squad. I guess this was the veteran QB addition that the Jets planned on making.
Siemian, 32 in December, was a 7th-round pick of the Denver Broncos back in the 2015 NFL Draft and won a Super Bowl with a team in his rookie season. Siemian started 24 total games in Denver in 2016 and 2017, putting up 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.
Siemian was actually not terrible in 2016, and it's worth wondering if he would have taken a step forward had Gary Kubiak not stepped down as head coach of the team. Siemian most recently spent time with the Chicago Bears in 2022 and played with Sean Payton in New Orleans in 2021. Siemian started four games for the Saints and threw 11 touchdowns against three interceptions.
He also played in one game with the Jets in 2019, and now he's back in New York with the team, who recently lost Aaron Rodgers for the entire 2023 NFL season with a torn Achilles.
You see where I'm about to go with this? What happens if Zach Wilson once again implodes in Week 4 and the Jets lose their third straight game? Would the team think about making a QB swap then? It'd be a very unexpected scenario to see Trevor Siemian starting against the Denver Broncos in 2023, but I guess it could happen.
Zach Wilson is dreadfully bad. Trevor Siemian is much, much better but is a middle-of-the-road backup at best. Siemian at least has thrown more touchdowns than interceptions, unlike Wilson. Siemian is 13-17 across 30 starts over his career.
He's carved out a respectable career for a backup QB and has a Super Bowl ring as well. I think there are a lot of us who still think positively about Siemian. He definitely did all he could in Denver.