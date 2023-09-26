4 Broncos who deserve to lose their job after 70-20 blowout loss
What we witnessed in from the Broncos in Week 3 was an atrocity
By Ryan Heckman
Week 3 saw many Denver Broncos fans turn off their television or leave the stadium far quicker than they would have liked.
A 70-20 drubbing by the Miami Dolphins will go down as the worst loss we've seen in the NFL, altogether, in recent memory.
Head coach Sean Payton wasn't even sure what to say after the game.
"I mean, I'm at a loss for words because I've never been in — I've been on the other side of some games like that, and every once in a while in this league you get your butt whooped, but this was more than that," Payton told the team website.
If we're going to hand out blame and call for jobs to be lost, though, there are four main culprits.
1. Damarri Mathis, CB
The Broncos' defense hasn't been good, as a whole, through three weeks. But, the secondary is where we've seen some huge problems. If you were to ask Pro Football Focus, the Broncos' worst cornerback through three weeks is undoubtedly Damarri Mathis. His overall grade sits at 29.2 for the season, which is one of the worst in all of football.
Through Week 3, Mathis has been targeted a total of 21 times, allowed 18 receptions and given up three touchdowns. Funny enough, he wasn't charged with giving up any of the touchdowns on Sunday against the Dolphins, mostly because a lot of them were on the ground.
But, Mathis has been a huge liability. At this point, why not try rolling out the rookie Riley Moss, if he's indeed healthy and recovered from his core issue? Even veterans Fabian Moreau or Tremon Smith couldn't possibly put up worse performances than Mathis has, thus far, right?