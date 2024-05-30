It's OK to be optimistic about the 2024 Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos could end up being a fun and encouraging team in 2024, and if you're a fan, it's perfectly OK to be optimistic. And don't let anyone tell you otherwise! It's easy to be a "hater," especially for Broncos fans. The team has stunk since 2016 and have had a small handful of reasons to be hopeful.
Well, 2023 was an interesting season that did bring some hope. The Broncos rattling off five wins in a row showed that they knew how to win and close out games, which is a valuable skill for any football team. Even with bottom-10 QB play, Denver still won eight games, and earlier this offseason, they made the bold decision to pay Russell Wilson nearly $40 million to not play for the team.
In doubling down on the QB position, they took Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and if nothing else, you have to agree that Nix fits the offense better than Russell Wilson, right? But beyond the QB moves, the Broncos also came away with quite the NFL Draft haul. Bo Nix's college teammate, Troy Franklin, was somehow available for Denver in the fourth round.
They also added another young and encouraging player on offense in Audric Estime, who many thought was the best RB in the NFL Draft. Defensively, the Broncos clearly made an effort to fix their weak spots, including bringing in John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, Angelo Blackson, Levi Wallace, and Brandon Jones.
All are savvy veteran players who should at least raise the floor of the defensive talent. But more broadly, the Broncos have clearly adopted a clear plan. They've fully bought into this new era of football, and they aren't just throwing crap at the wall and hoping it sticks. It's nice to finally see the organization embrace a clear plan with the roster, and a future Hall of Fame head coach is making it all run.
The new uniforms that the team unveiled were exceptional, and overall, there's been a lot of proactive, progressive moves made by the Denver Broncos. If you feel a little bit optimistic, well, I'm here to tell you that's OK. It's OK to feel encouraged by the direction of the Denver Broncos. Heck, I am. Sure, there will be some rough patches,
There are a plethora of teams in worse positions right now than the Denver Broncos.