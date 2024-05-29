3 statistics that will make or break the Denver Broncos 2024 season
There are so many statistics that go into any NFL team. The Denver Broncos need to make sure they find themselves in favorable spots with these three big ones. There is a lot to like about the 2024 Denver Broncos, but there's also a lot to dislike. This could be a fun season for the franchise and could give hope for the long-term.
But it could also end up being a year that sets the team even further back than where they are now that Russell Wilson didn't work out. Denver is going to be far from perfect. However, if they can perform well in these three statistics, they'll enjoy 2024 success.
1. Turnover Differential
In 2023, the Denver Broncos had a +4 turnover differential, which meant they took the ball from their opponents four times more than gave it away. This ranked as the fifth-best number in the NFL, believe it or not. Denver largely took care of the ball on offense and did enjoy a nice turnover streak during their midseason turnaround.
Well, it's especially true for a team with a rookie QB that they need to have a good turnover differential. Bo Nix barely made a mistake during his collegiate years at Oregon, so hopefully that translates into the NFL. If it does, and if Denver doesn't give the ball away much, they could again be plus in turnover differential. Having more possessions on offense, or conversely, taking the ball away from the opponent while they are on offense is going to be huge for the team in 2024.