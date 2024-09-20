It only took two Broncos games to realize their huge tight end blunder
The Denver Broncos puzzlingly did not do anything at tight end this offseason, and through two games, that mistake is being magnified. Even though the room has been pretty bad thus far, the Broncos at least brought in some new faces at wide receiver and have two young guys now in Marvin Mims Jr and Troy Franklin.
They also took RB Audric Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft who many thought was the best RB of the class. It's apparent that Denver wants to bring in a youth movement. Well, one of the areas on their roster that they just did not address was the tight end position. They saw the healthy return of Greg Dulcich and brought Adam Trautman back, but that's it. Were they hoping that Lucas Krull took a step forward?
Who knows. Gerald Everett was one of the more notable names on the tight end market in free agency, and he provides a very reliable receiving threat at the position, which is something the Broncos desperately need. He signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears, who already had a top-10 tight end in Cole Kmet on the roster.
Through two games in the 2024 NFL Season, the Broncos have had five tight end receptions for just 28 yards, and Greg Dulcich is the one with this production. But Dulcich has been thoroughly awful thus far, and as we all know, Adam Trautman is just a guy. Denver has virtually nothing to speak of at tight end and just do not have any sort of threat at all.
While the tight end market and the 2024 NFL Draft class at the position were not great, why didn't Denver at least try something? Through just two weeks, it's obvious that this position is probably only going to hurt the Broncos as the season goes on, and could actively prevent Bo Nix from developing the way he should as a rookie.
I would assume that the Broncos would take a more aggressive approach next offseason to fix the TE room. George Paton clearly swung and missed with Greg Dulcich, but at least he's been available in each game thus far.
Even though the tight end spot isn't seen as being a very valuable position, all of the top offenses in the NFL have a capable receiving tight end. Denver needs to follow suit and go get a tight end in 2025.