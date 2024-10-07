It only took 22 games for Sean Payton’s Broncos to arrive
By Jack Ramsey
Sean Payton came to Denver with a clear vision for the Broncos franchise but knew that it might have to be ugly to get there. However, Payton’s 2024 Broncos squad seems to have figured out his plan and the Broncos now look like one of the NFL’s most promising and dangerous teams. While Denver is dealing with a heavy dose of the injury bug, they remain on track and have won three straight following an 0-2 start.
The Broncos’ DNA is simple: rush the passer, play tight coverage, run the ball with the backs and the quarterback, and a solid passing game that protects the football. One of the major reasons the Broncos are winning as much as they are is the play of Bo Nix. Nix has taken a massive leap forward in recent weeks as it relates to protecting the football; Nix has not thrown an interception since his Week 2 loss to the Steelers. Nix hasn’t lost any fumbles during this time, as well. Nix has been more aggressive with the ball, pushing the air game downfield, while also protecting the ball better.
Denver Broncos youth blossoming early in 2024 season
Also of note, the Broncos’ running backs have come alive. Javonte Williams recorded 111 total yards yesterday and appears to have a major burst in his step back. Williams, along with being a viable option out of the backfield in the passing game, is reestablishing himself as a runner. The pending free agent ran for 61 yards on Sunday, which comes a week after rushing for 77 against the Jets.
This is the most welcome of sights for Broncos fans and Coach Payton, considering Williams ran for 52 yards combined in their first three games. A successful Williams also opens the door for a more effective Jaleel McLoughlin, who has over 70 total scrimmage yards between the last two weeks. His yards per carry in the last two weeks, marks of 5.1 and 3.7, both of which beat any of his marks from his first three games.
Sean Payton’s Broncos are here, and they seem ready to cause problems for the rest of the NFL. As the defense continues to dominate the ball, forcing turnovers and sacking the quarterback at an incredible rate, they are creating turnovers for Bo Nix’s offense, which can best be defined as opportunistic lay aggressive these days.
While this continues to be a winning formula, the Broncos face a test of winnable games soon with the Chargers, Saints, and Panthers coming up on the schedule. Sean Payton is one of the NFL’s best coaches ever in arguably the season’s most important month: October. If Payton and company keep this up, the NFL needs to look out for the Denver Broncos.