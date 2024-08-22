It may not even matter who the Denver Broncos pick as the backup QB
The Denver Broncos officially named Bo Nix the starting QB of the team, and beyond that, it may not even matter who they pick to be the backup quarterback. This was a decision that we all should have seen coming, as Bo Nix was not taken with the 12th overall pick to sit a year. He's 24 years old and as pro-ready of a quarterback as there has been in years.
Some may argue that his ceiling his lower given his 61 collegiate starts, but every QB prospect is different. Anyway, the Broncos have one more preseason game, and it'll come against the Arizona Cardinals. Now that we know Nix is the starting QB of this team, the last major move in this room to make is to figure out who the QB2 is.
Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson figure to have one last chance to prove to Sean Payton who the QB2 should be, and I would not be surprised to see Zach Wilson play the entire first half and Stidham play the entire second half. As we have seen in recent years, the backup QB is becoming a more important position, as many starting QBs missed time last year.
Big names like Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow, and Deshaun Watson had to miss time, so it's imperative that Denver picks the right QB2. But if we're being black and white here, it might not matter who Denver picks between Stidham and Wilson.
There isn't a clear gap in skill level at this point between the two QBs. Stidham is older and has been in the league longer. He seems to have a higher floor but obviously does not have as high of a ceiling and does not have nearly the starts that Wilson has. Wilson is younger, has a higher ceiling but a lower floor, and obviously has way more starts.
So when you weigh the pros and cons of each QB, it's about even. Sean Payton swung a trade for Zach Wilson this offseason, and being that there are some cap savings to be bad with Stidham, I would not be shocked to see Denver dump "Stiddy" and stick with Wilson, but you just never know. Who do you think should backup Bo Nix in 2024?