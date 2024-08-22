3 teams Broncos may shockingly be as good as in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos could be a breakout team in 2024. Let's take it a step further and talk about three teams they may shockingly be as good as in the coming season.
The Broncos are shaping up to be a breakout team, folks, and I don't think I can say that enough. Sure, I may be dead wrong, and you'll hear from me if I am, but I don't believe I will be. The Broncos have the formula in place to shock the NFL and hang around the Wild Card race for most if not all of the 2024 NFL Season.
I would even take this a step further and look at three teams they may shockingly be as good as in the upcoming season.
Buffalo Bills
I would argue that the Buffalo Bills got worse this offseason, as they lost their two top receivers in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. The team also had a bit of turnover on defense, and with Josh Allen being too wild with the football at times, the Bills barely finishing with a winning record would not surprise me.
They were 6-6 at one point in the 2023 NFL Season. The Denver Broncos were also 6-6 at one point in the 2023 NFL Season, so the Broncos had actually ranked higher than the Bills in the AFC hierachy for a short time due to their win against them in Buffalo. Being that Denver got significantly better on offense by adding a ton of young talent, I can see Denver improving on their eight-win 2023.
And frankly, if their defense does not again start historically bad, the Broncos could flirt with 10 wins. I can also see the Buffalo Bills hovering around that 9-11 win mark, so do not be surprised when Buffalo and Denver end up finishing around the same record in 2024.
Dallas Cowboys
Another team that has gotten worse this offseason would be the Dallas Cowboys, who lost a good bit of players in free agency and lost one of the best coordinators in the NFL, Dan Quinn, to a head coaching job in the division. The Cowboys will now have Mike Zimmer running the defense and a ton of turnover all over the roster.
All of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons are without deals, and it just does not feel like the Dallas Cowboys are going to be nearly as good as they were during the 2021-2023 seasons, where they went 12-5 in all three years.
The Cowboys have also at times not looked like a great team during the regular season, so it's shaping up to be a bit of a leaner year for "America's Team."
New York Jets
The Denver Broncos finished with one more win in 2023 than the Jets did. The Jets went 7-10, but did not have Aaron Rodgers for most of the year. Now that Rodgers is back healthy, the oddsmakers seem to be much higher on the Jets than they are on the Denver Broncos.
And I guess it I get it; New York has a stellar defense and some insane play-makers on offense. Jets General Manager Joe Douglas also brought in three new starters along the offensive line in Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson. From top to bottom, the Jets seem to have a better roster than the Broncos.
However, the last time that Rodgers played a full season was in 2022, which was the last year with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers finished with a passer rating in the low-90s and was just not all that efficient. Being that Nathaniel Hackett is still on the coaching staff, and with Rodgers being very old and coming off of a major injury, Rodgers not being all that efficient again is pretty likely.
The Jets may again have to win games in spite of their QB play, which could bring their projected win total down to around eight or nine wins, which is where the Broncos may fall.