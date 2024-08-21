Former Super Bowl winning executive sounds off on the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos have turned into a fascinating team seemingly overnight, and this former NFL executive made his opinion loud and clear about the team. In my opinion, when a plethora of former NFL players, coaches, and executives are beginning to say similar things about a certain player or team, it'd be wise to listen.
These people were immersed in the NFL and some of the best at what they had done when they were in the league. Wherever you look, you can find someone else who seems to be bullish on the 2024 Denver Broncos. One of the latest people to feel this way is Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive with three Super Bowl rings to his credit.
Here is some of what Lombardi recently said about the upstart Broncos, who seem to be rallying around Bo Nix as their future at the QB position:
"Payton understands how to win games with the team he assembled. He is from the Bill Parcells school of asking himself the fundamental question before the season: How do I have to play to win games? Last year, he wasn’t sure, in part because he didn’t know what Russell Wilson could cook. Was Russ a short-order cook, a line cook, or a sandwich maker? He later found out he was no chef at all. Therefore, Payton ran the ball, protected the quarterback from losing the game, and after the 70-point debacle in Miami, got his defense to play better. They even beat the Chiefs.- Michael Lombardi
Things are different in Broncos country this year. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix is a perfect selection for Payton to run his offense. He is smart, tough, a great leader, and will follow the plan. If things break down, Nix can make plays on the move. His preseason play has showcased his skill set. More importantly, it has demonstrated how good Payton can coach the quarterback. For me, Payton’s talent as a coach is what makes the Broncos able to win more than five games. "
People are starting to believe, folks. Through two preseason games, Bo Nix looks every bit like a franchise quarterback in this league, completing 23/30 passes and throwing two touchdowns. Nix was the sixth quarterback taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and there were a ton of mixed reviews about the selection.
However, Nix was the Broncos target the entire time, so I assure you that Sean Payton and George Paton could not care less that he was QB6. Nix fits what Sean Payton likes to do on offense quite well, and it's been a breath of fresh air thus far. In Nix's 30 dropbacks during his first two preseason games, he's thrown zero interceptions and has been sacked zero times.
Frankly, it's quite astounding how well he's played, and based on what we just read from Michael Lombardi, and considering what other NFL-related people have said, Bo Nix seems to be exactly what the Denver Broncos needed at the position.