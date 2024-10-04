Is Week 5 setting up to be a trap game for the Denver Broncos?
The Denver Broncos have all the momentum heading into their Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Could this be a trap game? Think about it; Denver is coming off of two dramatic away wins and return home for the first time since Week 2. They're wearing the amazing, objectively awesome 1977 throwback jerseys, and a ton of festivities are happening before the game.
The team is just oozing momentum and get to play an opponent with an injury list as long as a CVS receipt who is also going through some player drama. Wide receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade, so the Las Vegas Raiders have that to deal with as well. Their head coach, Antonio Pierce, was also handed down a punishment for some illegal doings during his time when he was coaching college football.
Overall, the Raiders are just a total mess, but what else is new? Denver also has a chance to get to 3-2 on the season, which would be their best five-game start since being 3-2 during the 2021 NFL Season. The next four games also start a bit of a homestand for Denver. Three of their next four games come at home, and with the team somehow being 2-2 after the first four, you have to wonder if this team has looked ahead at just how good their record could be a month from now.
I don't want to see this happen, obviously, but doesn't this Week 5 game have some trap game vibes for the Denver Broncos? Some may argue that the team isn't good enough to endure a trap game, but it's a possibility if you look at all the factors heading into this game.
This would be one of the more brutal losses in recent memory if Denver can't pull this one off, and in the NFL, teams sometimes tend to play better when their backs are against the ball. Hopefully, the team's smothering defensive line can create enough havoc for the Raiders on offense that the team simply can't consistently move the ball.
Against Baker Mayfield and Aaron Rodgers, the Broncos held each offense to just one total touchdown drive, so you have to wonder if the defense is ready to tee off against Gardner Minshew and a Raiders' offense that could be missing Davante Adams, Michael Mayer, and some players along the offensive line.
The Broncos must ensure this does not turn into a trap game.