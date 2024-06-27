Is there any chance this disaster scenario comes true for the Broncos in 2024?
The Denver Broncos took Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they should hope that Nix doesn't get caught in this disaster scenario. The Broncos signed Jarrett Stidham last offseason to a two-year deal worth $10 million, so Stidham has one more year left on his contract. At first, it was an odd signing, especially when the price was revealed.
But Stidham did hold the fort down admirably in his first season with the Broncos and Sean Payton's complex offense, so perhaps he's more than just an average backup. All of a sudden, Stidham is the veteran in the room, as the Broncos added two young signal-callers in Bo Nix and Zach Wilson to the mix.
While Wilson has more starts under his belt than Stidham and Nix, Stidham appears to be the steadiest option for Denver at this point. And with Denver taking Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, the idea here is that Nix wins the starting job, and we don't have to talk about Stidham or Wilson anymore.
Nix brings the most experience collegiate QB in history to Denver. He also brings a skillset that Payton covets in his QBs, so in many regards, Bo Nix is a very good fit for the Broncos, and with him being 24 years old and having an insane amount of experience, the idea here is that Nix wins the starting job.
But I truly cannot think of a more disastrous scenario than if Nix simply does not win the starting job. Let's not make this more complicated than it needs to be. Flat-out, point-blank, period, it would be an early utter failure for Bo Nix and the Broncos if he does not earn the QB1 job. How could Denver defend themselves if Jarrett Stidham is the starter?
What, was 61 college starts not enough for Bo Nix? You see just how terrible this situation would be for the Denver Broncos. Obviously, this could be avoided if Nix simply plays well enough this offseason to earn the job, but you have to wonder if the flip-side of this can also happen. It's much different than what the Minnesota Vikings are going through; rookie QB JJ McCarthy is just 21 years old, clearly needed some time to develop, and with the Vikings having Sam Darnold in the mix, their plan all along may have been for McCarthy to sit.
The plan all along for Denver should be for Bo Nix to win the starting job, and no matter how you slice it, it'd be a disaster if he did not.