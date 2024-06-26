Broncos should make major trade for star WR who continues to voice displeasure
Stud San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk seems to get more disgruntled by the day, so the Denver Broncos just need to step in here and end this madness.
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports summarizes the latest situation with the star wide receiver nicely:
"Another day, another new chapter in the saga that has become Brandon Aiyuk's contract situation with the San Francisco 49ers. On Tuesday, Aiyuk -- a day after he reportedly met with the 49ers -- responded to a recent report that San Francisco had previously engaged in talks with the Commanders about possibly trading him, although nothing ever came of those talks.- Bryan DeArdo
"But I thought the Niners was never tryna trade me?" Aiyuk wrote on Instagram.
Aiyuk's response is the latest in what has been an ongoing saga between the veteran wideout and the 49ers. Last week, Aiyuk told Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels that the 49ers "don't want me back." The 49ers, however, reportedly want to keep Aiyuk and have no desire to trade him, according to ESPN. The issue, however, is money, as the 49ers do not want to pay Aiyuk what he is currently asking for, per the report.
The two sides were reportedly close to getting a deal done earlier this offseason, but that was before the receiver market skyrocketed after Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith and Nico Collins each signed hefty new extensions. "
If the 49ers previously engaging in talks with the Commanders is true, the Broncos need to barge in here and take advantage of this situation. It's no secret that Brandon Aiyuk is an excellent player, as he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in the 2023 NFL Season, which made it two-straight seasons with at least 75 receptions and at least 1,000 yards.
The Denver Broncos simply do not have a reliable WR1 on the roster at this point, as Courtland Sutton's best days are behind him. With Aiyuk surely commanding a pretty penny, the Broncos could hypothetically package Sutton and some draft picks in a deal for Aiyuk, who would then likely sign a huge contract extension with Denver.
This simply needs to happen, and if Sean Payton is confident that rookie QB Bo Nix can be the guy, there really isn't any reason to not make a bold move like this. Denver was smart with their cap situation this offseason and could fit something like this in their books, but it's just about them being proactive and obviously about the 49ers being willing to do a deal with Denver.