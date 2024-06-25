Broncos cutting Russell Wilson looks better by the day after bombshell report
You would think that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be getting some solid offseason play from Russell Wilson, but a recent bombshell report indicates that might not be the case. Albert Breer let us in on how the quarterback situation in Pittsburgh is unfolding thus far:
"I’d look for the Pittsburgh Steelers to keep pushing Russell Wilson. Through the spring, neither Wilson nor Justin Fields lit the world on fire in Pittsburgh. But what the staff did see was a motivated Wilson, who benefitted from the competition Fields was giving him.- Albert Breer
So I’ll be interested to see how long Pittsburgh waits to shut down any notion of one.
Yes, it can help to fully declare your starter. But there is something to the benefit the Steelers are getting from having two guys in contract years battling to get on, and stay on, the field. And if the benefit to this point has been Wilson operating like he’s got horse blinders on, maybe it wouldn’t make a ton of sense to go away from that."
Man, this is just a brutal downfall for Russell Wilson, who was a bottom-10 QB during the 2023 NFL Season, and according to Breer, doesn't seem to be impressing too much thus far for the Steelers. Somehow, though, Pittsburgh did upgrade their QB situation this offseason when they signed Russell Wilson.
Justin Fields is a non-factor here; Russell Wilson will eventually be named the starter, as Fields is objectively not good. However, even with Wilson clearly in the driver's seat, you'd think that the Steelers could get more from their quarterback. For the Denver Broncos, the move to cut Wilson does look better by the day, and even with the NFL-record $85 million in dead cap they have to eat, cutting the QB has been the right decision.
Reports from the Broncos side of things indicate that Bo Nix is in a good spot and is impressing. This really should not be a surprise, as Nix fits what Denver wants to do on offense. Honestly, it's not crazy to suggest that Nix is going to play better than Wilson in the 2024 NFL Season.
So while the move to cut the veteran QB a few months ago was unpopular to some, it's clearly been the right move.