Is there a chance Bo Nix isn't starting day one for the Denver Broncos?
By Kaden Staab
The Denver Broncos minicamp continues to roll on. As Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson battle it out for the QB1 job, it appears the coaching staff is looking to roll with the guy who gives them the best chance to win right now.
So, who gives the Broncos the best chance to win? Well, most fans would want to roll with Nix given he appears to have the most upside of the three. But that doesn't necessarily mean that's who will get the first crack at the starting spot. Both Stidham and Wilson bring some experience to the table that Nix lacks at this time. Stidham and Wilson have both started games in the NFL. That experience could yield better results early on.
However, experience doesn't always mean success. Wilson has seemed to struggle the most in OTAs and the mandatory minicamp so far. Even though he might have the rawest talent, he hasn't been able to replicate that at the pro level. Stidham appears to have a leg up on the other two in making the best decisions and being the most consistent when running with the 1s.
So, how can Nix claim the starting spot day one? Well, taking advantage of his reps in practice and continuing to push the needle in the right direction is a start. Beating out Stidham and Wilson while taking the reigns of the starting spot should happen sooner rather than later. The Broncos invested a high first-round pick on him and he's been neck and neck with Stidham thus far.
I'd be confident that one of Stidham or Nix will be the starter coming into week one during a trip to Seattle on September 8. As I stated before, Payton wants to win now and will decide on the starter based on that and that alone. However, making that decision soon could help with sorting out the first-team reps, and giving one or the other a larger sum of those will help build chemistry. With that, it appears as if Payton wants to let the competition sort itself out and select a starter after some pre-season games have finished.
Who will ultimately take the field as the starting quarterback when the Broncos travel to the Seahawks and take them on in week one? Will the shiny new toy in Bo Nix be trotting onto the field first or will the safer bet in the veteran Jarrett Stidham take the first snap? Time will tell as the off-season programs continue to roll on.