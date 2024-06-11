This is the single biggest issue for Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix in his NFL career
The Denver Broncos drafted Bo Nix with their 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and this will end up being his biggest issue during his career. It looks like Nix was the Broncos target all along. The team ended up being able to stay put with their first-round pick and select him.
The fallout from the selection was a mixed review at best. Some thing Bo Nix was extremely overdrafted, while some think the pick is a perfect fit for Sean Payton and what he likes to do on offense. Obviously, only time will tell just how good Bo Nix can be, and as fans, we are hoping that he can be even greater than Patrick Mahomes, if that's even possible.
Anyway, as a prospect, there was a lot to like about Nix. He came out of college being the most experienced QB of all-time, had an insanely high completion percentage, and excelled at running a similar offense to what Denver likes to do. In terms of fit, Bo Nix on the Denver Broncos might be the best fit of any rookie QB.
However, there is one big issue here that could be the difference between being an average QB for a decade or being a multiple-time Super Bowl champion. The issue here is just how much of his ceiling has not been realized yet? Has Bo Nix already maxed himself out as a QB?
The experience and sheer amount of football he played in college is both a blessing and a curse. Firstly, it's a blessing as it gave Nix just about every possible defensive scenario he could have seen. There probably isn't anything he did not see while in college. Generally, experience is always a good thing in that regard.
However, could this come back to bite Bo Nix? With all of the games he's played and been exposed to, what if there isn't anything left to the QB? What if he's maxed out his potential? That could be a valid issue, and even as a prospect, some people dubbed Bo Nix as someone who might have a lower ceiling.
Think of quarterbacks like Derek Carr or Kirk Cousins; they've been the same QB their entire career, but have really never truly hit that elite status. They've each been very good at times, but nothing sustained. And then let's flip this and look at someone like Joe Burrow; Burrow quickly proved that he had an insanely high ceiling as a QB in the NFL, and that was even with being in college for a while.
You can assume that Burrow and the Bengals will eventually win a Super Bowl together, but no team is winning much of anything with Derek Carr or Kirk Cousins at QB. The way I see it, this is how Bo Nix's career is going to go. If he's maxed himself out, the Broncos might have nothing more than an average QB, but if there is something still left to be squeezed out, Denver is in good shape.