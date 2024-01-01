Inexcusable action by Panthers owner should make you feel thankful for Broncos ownership
Thank goodness for the Walton-Penner ownership group!
The owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, displayed inexcusable behavior in Week 17, and his actions should make you feel thankful that the Broncos have the ownership that they do. The Broncos have a very strong and proactive ownership group. The team's Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, led by Greg Penner, has quickly established itself as one of the stronger ownership groups in the NFL.
While having strong ownership doesn't always mean on-field success, it's still a huge aspect of a franchise. For the Broncos and the WPFOG, they've been proactive in upgrading the experience for the fans and players. The group has signed off on the change in the playing surface along with stadium upgrades and training facility upgrades for the players.
There seem to be rumblings that the team could undergo a much-needed uniform change over the offseason, and it seems like the potential new uniforms could feature the team's old-school "D" logo. Anyway, the Carolina Panthers have horrid ownership, and it's pretty well-known just how poor it is. The bossman is David Tepper, who has been way too hands-on since taking over as owner of the Panthers several years ago.
Well, this is what Tepper did in Week 17:
Yeah, this isn't good. Frankly, it's embarrassing if a fan does this to another fan, but to see an owner of an NFL team do this is just flat-out disgusting and something that Tepper should be disciplined for. The Denver Broncos are not perfect by any means, and their ownership group is not perfect, but to see certain actions of other owners across the NFL should make you feel thankful that the Broncos have the group that they do.
I think the impact of this group will continue to be felt as they get further into their tenure with the Denver Broncos.