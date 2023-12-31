3 New Year's Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos certainly have a list of resolutions they want to accomplish in the new year.
The Denver Broncos will again undergo a ton of change in the coming offseason, and these three resolutions should be at the top of their list. Did anything big happen in Broncos Country this week? In all seriousness, the Broncos made a huge, franchise-altering move by sending Russell Wilson to the bench for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.
Backup QB Jarrett Stidham is now going to be given the next two games to prove whatever there is to prove to Sean Payton. Sending Wilson to the bench clearly means that the team does not want to go forward with the QB past this year. I guess there is still a small chance that Russell Wilson returns to the team in 2024, but don't bet on it.
The 2024 calendar year is shaping up to be a huge one for the Denver Broncos. What should their top-three New Year's resolutions be?
3 New Year's Resolutions for the Denver Broncos in 2024
1. Put a clear plan in place at quarterback
Let's just get the obvious one out of the way first. The Denver Broncos are again going to be searching for a franchise passer, and if we're being real, even if Russell Wilson was playing well and the team was winning, they'd have to find a long-term answer at some point, as Wilson would have been entering his age-36 season with the Broncos in 2024.
I think the most likely scenario for the Broncos at QB in 2024 is a veteran bridge and a rookie draft pick. Right now, Jarrett Stidham is probably the leader in the clubhouse to be that veteran bridge QB, and Payton has shown that he can win with those types of passers (see Teddy Bridgewater, 2019 & Jameis Winston, 2021)
Honestly, I would not get your hopes up for anything more than that in 2024.