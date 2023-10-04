Hypothetical trade package for Jerry Jeudy might be too good for Broncos to pass on
Reportedly, the Carolina Panthers are looking for a difference maker at wide receiver.
This hypothetical trade package that would send Jerry Jeudy to the Carolina Panthers might be one that is too good for them to pass up. According to multiple people and reports, the Panthers are looking for someone else at WR to help in the development of Bryce Young.
The Panthers' offense has been pretty bad this year, and I guess that is no surprise with a rookie QB, a poor offensive line, and virtually no offensive weapons. I don't think Carolina expected the offense to be this bad, though. On the other side of things, the Denver Broncos apparently shopped both Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton this past offseason but decided to keep both.
If Denver did indeed shop both players, I don't see why they would not do it again. Well, the Panthers might not be able to acquire a true, game-changing WR1. Two names that could have been on the trade block this year were Tee Higgins and Mike Evans, but the Cincinnati Bengals likely don't want to trade one of their top players, as they surely still have Super Bowl hopes.
And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 3-1 and look like a very good football team, so I do not think Evans would be moved. Davante Adams might be the only logical option for them, but he's older and on a huge contract. If you really think about the lack of options that the Panthers might have to improve their WR room, someone like Jerry Jeudy makes a ton of sense for them.
Jeudy is still just 24 years old and has two more years of team control. He had over 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2022 and clearly has all the talent in the world to be a WR1 in the NFL. His route running is arguably the best in the NFL, and he's not underrated speed and adequate size. Well, depending on how desperate the Carolina Panthers are, could the Denver Broncos get a bit more value for Jerry Jeudy?
What if this trade happened?
So, the Panthers tried and failed to negotiate a long-term deal with Brian Burns, their best pass rusher, this past offseason. He's playing on his fifth-year option and is set to hit free agency in 2024. I don't see why Burns would want to re-sign with the Panthers unless they somehow blow him away with an offer.
Well, if the Panthers are primarily focused on developing Bryce Young, I don't think it's out of the question for the Denver Broncos to cut right through the fat and get into the meat of their roster. I think the Broncos would have a ton of leverage here, especially if the Panthers don't really have another WR option in the trade market.
The Broncos could hold firm and insist that they get a player like Burns back in the deal if they are serious about fixing the offense and developing Bryce Young.
Over the last 20 games, Brian Burns has 15.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 27 QB hits. He's an elite pass rusher, and man does Denver need help up front on the defense. Burns would instantly become a long-term fixture along the DL and would truly solve some issues up front, perhaps giving this defense the necessary boost to at least get to a "bad" and not "horrendously awful" spot.