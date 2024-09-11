How to watch Broncos vs. Steelers in NFL Week 2 with and without cable
The Denver Broncos face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season. How can you watch the game with and without cable? The Broncos have a must-win game ahead of them in Week 2. At least, that's what it feels like to me. Denver lost in Week 1 and could be staring down yet another 0-2 hole to begin 2024.
Justin Fields will get the start for the Steelers, as QB Russell Wilson, who the Broncos surely hoped to play, is nursing a calf injury. This may end up being a good thing for the Broncos, Justin Fields isn't good, period. Wilson also isn't good, but Fields is not the caliber of passer that Russell Wilson is.
So for folks with cable and without cable, how can you watch the Broncos Week 2 game?
The game will occur on Sunday, September 15th at Empower Field at Mile High. It's Denver first home game of the 2024 NFL Season, and I would personally expect it to be a sellout crowd.
The game will be televised on CBS, and it'll carry a start time of 4:25 PM EST.
NFL+ Premium will also give you the ability to view the game if you are out of network for the CBS broadcast.
You also have the ability to live stream the contest on both Fubo and Paramount+
In Week 1, the Broncos defensive front put a ton of pressure on the Seattle Seahawks below-average offensive line, creating two safeties and sacking Geno Smith twice. They picked him off early in the game and really had him frazzled in the first half. It was not until Seattle decided to run the ball more that they were able to get the game into a good start.
The Pittsburgh Steelers figure to prioritize the run all day against the Broncos, as Justin Fields is not someone who is going to beat you with his arm. If the Broncos can stop the run and force Fields to drop back and throw the ball, Denver is going to win this game, and it's as simple as that.
Pittsburgh is more talented on paper, but them sporting a poor offensive line, bad QB, and them playing in Denver could be enough for the Broncos to squeak out a victory and improve to 1-1 on the 2024 season.