How much better can the Denver Broncos' defensive lineup get?
How much better can the Denver Broncos' defensive lineup get?
Linebackers: Randy Gregory / Josey Jewell / Alex Singleton / Yannick Ngkaoue
The inside linebacker situation is so interesting to me because there are some big-name ILB free agents still on the market including Zach Cunningham, Deion Jones, and Myles Jack. However, I do not think the duo of Jewell and Singleton, which was one of the best in the NFL last year, can get much better at all, so I'll leave that alone.
What I did do here is bring on Yannick Ngakoue as the EDGE rusher opposite Randy Gregory. This would create what could be an elite pass-rushing tandem, especially if Gregory can stay on the field. He was actually wildly productive at the beginning of the 2022 season before a knee injury caused him to miss most of the '22 campaign.
Ngakoue has never had less than 8.0 sacks in a season, and he has been in the NFL since 2016, so you're getting some guaranteed success with him. His run defense kind of stinks, to put it plainly, but there is always a need for sack artists in the NFL, and the Broncos could jump on signing Ngakoue, who is another George Paton connection.
Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper being the primary backups would truly make this unit the deepest in the entire NFL.