How can the Denver Broncos upset the Dolphins in Week 3?

Is there really a way the Broncos can upset the Miami Dolphins on the road? Will the Broncos struggling defense be able to stop the best offense in the league statistically?
3. Explosive plays with Mims:
Like Miami has Tyreek Hill as their deep threat, the Denver Broncos have rookie Marvin Mims, and they traded up to draft him, despite receiver not being their top "need" going into the Draft. Miami's secondary is good but not great, according to PFF, Miami's highest-graded cornerback is Kader Kohou, at 76, not even Xavien Howard.
Mims destroyed Washington's secondary in the first half of their week 2 matchup, with 113 receiving yards in only two receptions. The first one was a 60-yard catch that was a touchdown, and the second one was a 53-yard catch, both in the first half. He was not targeted in the second half.
With Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton getting more attention, Russell Wilson should take advantage of Mims and make those big plays. Mims can easily beat Miami's defenders in one-on-one deep plays.
Obviously, there are more ways the Broncos can defeat the Miami Dolphins in week three, but these are three that could be worth mentioning ...
Can the Broncos upset the Dolphins on the road and win their first game of the season?