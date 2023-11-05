Here's what Jerry Jeudy needs to do the rest of the season to justify not trading him
The Denver Broncos reportedly turned down a pretty good deal in exchange for their former first-round pick.
The trade deadline passed and Jerry Jeudy is still a member of the Broncos. He caught a touchdown pass in his most recent game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and one can only wonder if that helped the team in its decision to keep him.
A move was expected but the Broncos apparently didn't get an offer they felt they couldn't refuse. However, the one offer that we have been told the team received, via Adam Schefter of ESPN, was a future third-round pick and a future fifth-round pick.
A third-round pick and a fifth-round pick seems like great compensation for a player who has underachieved during his entire career in Denver and for this season has caught 27 passes for 336 yards and one touchdown in seven games. That doesn't translate to much production. The Broncos are getting about three catches for 48 yards per game from him.
Maybe his performance against the Chiefs will lead him on a productive road for the rest of the season, along with the rest of the team. But if the Broncos are going to justify not taking this trade offer, three catches for 48 yards every game just doesn't do it.
Following the bye week, Jeudy needs to be a much bigger factor in the passing game. No excuses.
The Broncos still have nine games to play this season. Jeudy needs to have a minimum of 600 yards and six touchdown receptions over the course of those nine games in order for the Broncos to feel good about turning away two draft picks.
Those kinds of statistics will show that Jeudy is involved more in the team's plans and is helping the team win games, rather than hindering those efforts. On top of that, if any criticism should come his way from former players or analysts, Jeudy need not engage in a war of words with them because it was him doing that with the likes of Phillip Lindsay, Mark Schlereth and Steve Smith that really overshadowed anything he has done on the field and gives the impression that his head is not where it needs to be.
Clearly, the Broncos see something in Jeudy or else they likely would have jumped on this offer.
Jeudy needs to be much more productive on the football field the rest of this season. If he plays the way he has so far this season (and quite frankly for 90 percent of the time he's been on the roster), then turning that deal down is going to look foolish, which many already feel it does.
The Broncos need production to justify this decision. Potential will no longer cut it.