Handing out the Denver Broncos 2023 season awards
The Denver Broncos missed the playoffs in Sean Payton's first season as head coach of the Denver Broncos, but it was still considered a successful season by some. Who takes home this year's awards?
Defensive Player of the Year: Alex Singleton
Alex Singleton may not make the kind of eye-popping plays that end up on an ESPN highlight reel, but he does all of the stuff you need a middle linebacker to do and he does it well.
After a solid first year with the team in 2022, Singleton was even better in 2023. If you ever watch Broncos games, No. 49 is all over the place and he's seemingly in on every play on defense.
He finished the year with 177 total tackles (106 solo), two sacks and two fumble recoveries to go along with four pass deflections. But it's that tackles number that stands out.
His 177 tackles were good for third-most in the league behind only Zaire Franklin of the Indianapolis Colts and Bobby Wagner of the Seattle Seahawks. That number also broke a record that had been in the team's history books for three decades.