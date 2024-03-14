Grading the Broncos 10 biggest moves in 2024 free agency
3. Trading WR Jerry Jeudy
Admitting defeat on Jerry Jeudy was the final admission of defeat on the entire 2020 NFL Draft class. The Denver Broncos had such an exciting class in 2020, filled with playmakers like Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Albert Okwuegbunam. After Drew Lock's fun finish to the 2019 season, folks in Broncos Country felt like that 2020 NFL Draft class would be the one to finally give this team a strong core of offensive weapons.
It wasn't. Literally no one remains from that 2020 NFL Draft class after the Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. The Broncos got 5th and 6th-round picks for Jeudy, which undoubtedly places this trade haul in the "better than nothing" category. On top of the draft pick compensation, the Broncos got themselves $13 million in salary cap relief.
Our grade: C+
4. Signing SAF Brandon Jones
The Denver Broncos cut Justin Simmons and immediately replaced him on the roster by signing former Miami Dolphins third-round pick Brandon Jones to a three-year deal worth $20 million in total money and $12.5 million guaranteed.
This is a super modest deal for a pretty good, clearly ascending player. The Broncos got him for very little risk involved, and Pro Football Focus graded him as the 16th-best safety in all of football last season. That's got to count for something, right?
New defensive backs coach Jim Leonhard undoubtedly helped the team identify Jones as a target. This move reminds me a lot of when the Broncos signed Darian Stewart to pair with TJ Ward back in 2015.
Our Grade: B+