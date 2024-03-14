Grading the Broncos 10 biggest moves in 2024 free agency
We grade the Broncos' 10 most impactful moves so far
Although the Denver Broncos have only brought in two outside free agents so far in 2024, this team has been extremely active as a whole. The Broncos have cleared almost $70 million in salary cap space. They have made trades, big cuts, and they have brought a lot of players back from last year's squad.
Nobody loves an arbitrary grade more than Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, and knowing that, le'ts take a look through some of the team's biggest moves this offseason and hand out our grades so far.
1. Russell Wilson released
The Broncos made the tough (but necessary) decision to cut quarterback Russell Wilson. Although the move wasn't even official until late on March 13, Wilson already had received his new jerseys from the Steelers, whom he signed with on a one-year deal worth $1.2 million.
The Broncos opted to eat $53 million on the 2024 salary cap and $32 million on the 2025 salary cap, which will set them up with over $100 million in cap space for 2025. Combine that kind of salary cap space with the cash-rich ownership group, and you can expect the Broncos to be one of the most aggressive teams in 2025 NFL free agency.
Unfortunately, it means taking some bitter medicine here in 2024, including the Russell Wilson move. But this was the right call for the organization. The decision to cut Russ and grade are independent of the grade of the trade to acquire Wilson in the first place. The Broncos had a bottom-10 passing attack for two full seasons with Wilson as the quarterback.
Our grade: A
2. Justin Simmons released
This was a really tough one. Unlike Russell Wilson, Justin Simmons is at the top of his game and has been playing like it.
Simmons was one of very few actual fan favorites on this Broncos roster, but entering the final year of his contract in 2024, it made sense for him to be let go. Simmons has been with the Broncos since 2016, and has more interceptions (30) than any other player in the league since he was drafted. He's one of the best safeties in Denver Broncos history.
The Broncos saved $14.5 million in cap space by cutting Simmons, which is the saving grace here. Cutting him for minimal cap savings would have earned this move an "F" grade.
Our grade: C-