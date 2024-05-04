Grading every Denver Broncos position group after the 2024 NFL Draft
Just how talented is the Denver Broncos roster currently?
Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, Malcolm Roach, Angelo Blackson, John Franklin-Myers
Grade: B-
Now not a massive liability, at least on paper, the Denver Broncos went into the offseason with the worst DL unit in the NFL, and now are set to enter the 2024 NFL Season with a unit that can at least be considered average. In the NFL, games are won or loss down in the trenches, and the Broncos DL was a unit that constantly lost that battle.
The two notable additions here are Malcolm Roach, a former New Orleans Saint who excels at stopping the run, and John Franklin-Myers, a pass-rushing threat at DE who the Denver Broncos stole from the New York Jets. Angelo Blackson may round out the top five contributors in this unit, and it's nice to see that the Broncos made a legitimate investment in it.
The unit still isn't great, and it might not even be very good, but it's in a much better spot now than where it was in 2023.
EDGE Rushers: Nik Bonitto, Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Jonah Elliss
Grade: C+
Eh. A unit that is still missing its alpha, the EDGE room did see the addition of rookie third-round pick, Jonah Elliss, who is another pass rusher that struggles to set the edge against the run. You have to figure that the pass rush takes a step forward with the DL improved, so maybe there is a "dawg" in this unit that can emerge in 2024. Both Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper are in contract years, and if both perform reasonably well in 2024, I would love to see them back on modest deals.
As of now, though, the unit is filled with rotational rushers and does not feature a game-wrecker. Hopefully that changes