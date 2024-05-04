Grading every Denver Broncos position group after the 2024 NFL Draft
Just how talented is the Denver Broncos roster currently?
Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, Troy Franklin
Grade: B-
Perhaps the highest floor of any WR room in the NFL, the Denver Broncos at least appear to have amazing depth. Brandon Johnson and Lil'Jordan Humphrey might compete for some playing time here, but if the team does not move on from Courtland Sutton, you may be looking at your top five WRs in Sutton, Mims, Patrick, Reynolds, and Franklin.
A lot of the skillsets in this room do overlap, so if one of Sutton or Patrick isn't on the team come Week 1, that would not surprise me, but you have to figure that head coach Sean Payton would want to give Bo Nix as many weapons as possible, so maybe this is how the top five looks.
Tight End: Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Lucas Krull
Grade: C-
Ugh. The Denver Broncos tight end room was one of the most least productive units in the NFL in 2023 and might not look at all different in 2024. Perhaps the team is banking on Greg Dulcich being able to stay healthy and perhaps Lucas Krull developing more. Adam Trautman is a floor-raiser in this room, being an adequate blocker and occasionally contributing in the passing game.
Dulcich is the true receiving threat here, but he's not been able to stay on the field through his first two seasons in the NFL, and Krull is a huge question mark. I do actually see a very high ceiling in this unit, but the grade cannot be higher until they get their stuff together.
Offensive Line: Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Alex Forsyth? / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey
Grade: B+
The lone question mark here is who ends up winning the starting center job, and my bet is that Alex Forsyth wins. He snapped balls to Bo Nix at Oregon, so there should be some existing chemistry present. Overall, though, until the center position gets solidified, this unit is four OL strong, which not many other teams can say.
The Broncos OL in 2023 was quite good, and even though Russell Wilson took a ton of sacks, many of those were on him, so the OL was perhaps viewed much worse than it actually was. If Bo Nix ends up being a QB who can get the ball out on time and does not have a chronic habit of dancing in the pocket for too long, Broncos fans will begin to see how solid this unit is.
Right now, it's a B+.