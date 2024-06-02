Game-by-game predictions for Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
Week 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Returning home to face the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos should hopefully use this week as a get-right game, but you never know. The Broncos have lost a whopping eight games in a row to the lowly Raiders, who are currently led by Antonio Pierce at the head coach spot and Gardner Minshew at the QB1 spot.
It's one of the worst HC/QB duos in the NFL, but somehow, the Broncos will find a way to lose this game, as they have done in the past.
Prediction: Raiders win 20-17
Record: 2-3
Week 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Denver Broncos have had no issues beating the Los Angeles Chargers during this stretch of losing and stink. Well, for the first time in the Jim Harbaugh-Chargers era, his team travels to Denver to face the Broncos. I am not sure how good the Chargers will be, but heck, the Broncos can win this thing.
They did sweep them last year, and the Chargers offseason has been a bit iffy outside of hiring Harbaugh. Their roster is still weak and lacks adequate depth.
Prediction: Broncos win 21-17
Record: 3-3
Week 7 @ New Orleans Saints
Perhaps the showdown of the year, Sean Payton returns to New Orleans for the first time and gets to play his old team, the franchise he brought a Super Bowl championship to. The New Orleans Saints aren't much of a threat, but they do have a stout defense. Dennis Allen, their head coach, has proven to be a bad one, so there should be a coaching advantage present for the Denver Broncos.
Prediction: Broncos win 17-13
Record: 4-3
Week 8 vs. Carolina Panthers
The Denver Broncos then host the Carolina Panthers, who were the absolute worst team in football in 2023. They did clean house considerably, but their 2023 year was effectively a waste, so they're again in year one of their rebuild around QB Bryce Young.
Something tells me Denver can easily be upset here, but I just don't see it. Ejiro Evero is still the team's defensive coordinator, so the Broncos offense will have their hands full with his unit. But I'm going to be optimistic and give this W do Denver.