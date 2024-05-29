PFF gives Denver Broncos a pathetically low roster ranking for the 2024 season
Pro Football Focus released their roster rankings for all 32 teams in the NFL. Where did the Denver Broncos fall in these rankings? If you ask me, the ranking was much too low, and you have to wonder where the logic was here. Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman combined to roll out PFF's 2024 NFL roster rankings, and the Broncos came in at... 32.
Yes, 32.
Here is their blurb on the Broncos strengths and weaknesses:
"Other than at center, which is up in the air after Lloyd Cushenberry III’s departure, the Broncos have a very well-rounded offensive line. Quinn Meinerz was a breakout star last season, posting an 83.7 grade that ranked third among all guards. Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey form one of the more solid tackle duos in the league, which will be huge for rookie quarterback Bo Nix.- PFF
Center is the biggest question mark, as the Broncos don’t feature anyone with significant NFL experience on the roster. The current expectation is that 2022 fifth-rounder Luke Wattenberg will take over that role, but he has only 129 career snaps to his name, and those came primarily at guard. Alex Forsyth, Sam Mustipher or Calvin Throckmorton could also be candidates to take over the role.
Outside of Patrick Surtain II, this defense lacks playmakers at every level. The unit was responsible for a 70-point debacle against the Dolphins in 2023 that made them the laughingstock of the league. Things improved dramatically throughout the season, as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph managed to do damage control and reorganize the defense in a more favorable manner, but there are still a lot of holes that weren’t fixed.
While the defense shouldn’t be as bad as it was last season, don’t expect any miracles in 2024."
While their logic about the offense isn't far off, I do wonder where they came to their conclusions about the defense. They argue that "...there are still a lot of holes that weren't fixed." To me, that's wrong. Denver had issues in the secondary, so they signed a solid veteran CB in Levi Wallace and drafted a consensus top-60 player in Kris Abrams-Draine in the 2024 NFL Draft at CB.
They also already had an excellent slot CB in Ja'Quan McMillian and the best CB in the NFL in Patrick Surtain II. At safety, they brought in Brandon Jones off the free agent market and did have some solid incumbent players in PJ Locke III and Caden Sterns, making this a serviceable unit. The departed Josey Jewell was replaced by Cody Barton, another tackling machine who may start next to Alex Singleton.
And along the defensive line, the Broncos' biggest weakness, they traded for a plus starter at defensive end in John Franklin-Myers and added two appreciably better players than they had at DT in Malcolm Roach and Angelo Blackson. Let's not forget about EDGE Jonah Elliss from the 2024 NFL Draft as well.
Defensively, their arguments against the Broncos are just flat-out wrong, and as a whole, it's hard to say that this is the worst roster in the NFL, especially with other talentless teams like the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and New England Patriots. The Broncos most definitely do not have the worst roster in the NFL.