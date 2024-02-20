Full list of Denver Broncos free agents in 2024
Denver's center picked a great year to have a career season.
What a year for Lloyd Cushenberry. After three seasons of underwhelming play – including a brutal rookie year – the Broncos' 26-year old center finally put things together in 2023, ending the year as the 10th ranked center, according to Pro Football Focus.
For the second-straight season, Cushenberry only allowed one sack this season; in the first two years of his career, he allowed nine. He's also been remarkably consistent for Denver, starting in at least 16 games in three of his four seasons. He'll now head into free agency as one of the best two or three centers of his class, and due for a big raise.
Kicker Wil Lutz, tight end Adam Trautman, and linebacker Josey Jewell headline the rest of Denver's free agent class this year. Jewell has played all six years of his career with the Broncos, starting 58 out of the 78 games he's appeared in over that time. Trautman, who played the first three years of his career with the Saints, scored a career-high three touchdowns during his first season with the Broncos, and finished with the most receiving yards (204) of any tight end on the roster.
Full list of 2024 Broncos free agents
- LB Josey Jewell
- K Wil Lutz
- DE Mike Purcell
- CB K'Wuan Williams
- T Cameron Flemming
- SS PJ Locke
- FB Michael Burton
- CB Fabian Moreau
- C Lloyd Cushenberry
- TE Adam Trautman
- DT Jonathan Harris
- LB Justin Strnad